Vestas Falls 2% as Usual End-Quarter Flurry of Orders Falls Short

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares were down about 2% in early trading after the usual end-of-quarter flurry of orders fell short of expectations, analysts said.

Vestas announced wind turbine orders totaling 866 MW on the last day of the quarter, taking the announced order intake for the quarter to 3.2 GW

Unannounced orders were probably in the range of 900-1,000 MW, analysts estimated

Consensus order intake for 2021 is 16.5 GW

This is a soft order intake for Q3, but nothing alarming, with the full year estimate still within reach, Carnegie said

Vestas should be able to reach the full year estimate Q4 orders follow the usual seasonal pattern: Carnegie

It was an acceptable but not extraordinary level of orders at the end of the quarter for Vestas, Sydbank said

Sydbank estimates that Vestas will book a total of 15.5 GW of onshore wind orders this year, with the offshore order intake impossible to forecast, the bank said

Offshore orders may start to take off in 2022-2023, Sydbank said, estimating an yearly order intake of 2.5 GW in offshore



