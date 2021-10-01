Vestas Falls 2% as Usual End-Quarter Flurry of Orders Falls Short
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares were down about 2% in early trading after the usual end-of-quarter flurry of orders fell short of expectations, analysts said.Vestas announced wind turbine orders totaling 866 MW on the last day of the quarter, taking the …
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares were down about 2% in early trading after the usual end-of-quarter flurry of orders fell short of expectations, analysts said.Vestas announced wind turbine orders totaling 866 MW on the last day of the quarter, taking the …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas shares were down about 2% in early trading after the usual end-of-quarter flurry of orders fell short of expectations, analysts said.
- Vestas announced wind turbine orders totaling 866 MW on the last day of the quarter, taking the announced order intake for the quarter to 3.2 GW
- Unannounced orders were probably in the range of 900-1,000 MW, analysts estimated
- Consensus order intake for 2021 is 16.5 GW
- This is a soft order intake for Q3, but nothing alarming, with the full year estimate still within reach, Carnegie said
- Vestas should be able to reach the full year estimate Q4 orders follow the usual seasonal pattern: Carnegie
- It was an acceptable but not extraordinary level of orders at the end of the quarter for Vestas, Sydbank said
- Sydbank estimates that Vestas will book a total of 15.5 GW of onshore wind orders this year, with the offshore order intake impossible to forecast, the bank said
- Offshore orders may start to take off in 2022-2023, Sydbank said, estimating an yearly order intake of 2.5 GW in offshore
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare