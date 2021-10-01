Instalco Names Christina Kassberg New CFO
(PLX AI) – Instalco says Christina Kassberg appointed new CFO.She has a background in listed companies pursuing a high level of acquisition and most recently she worked at Climeon, also in the role of CFO
