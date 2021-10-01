Proposal to the shareholders' meeting of May 11th, 2022 to elect Laura Bernardelli as an independent director

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, October 1st, 2021 – Upon recommendation of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, the Nexans Board of Directors has resolved to propose the election of Laura Bernardelli as an independent director to the shareholders' meeting of May 11th, 2022.

If appointed, Laura Bernardelli will succeed Kathleen Wantz-O'Rourke, who has announced her intention to resign as a director and Chair of Nexans Accounts, Audit, and Risk Committee with effect from May 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Laura Bernardelli as Censor, effective today. In such role she will attend Board of Directors meetings and Accounts, Audit and Risk Committee meetings. Mrs. Bernardelli will be bound by the same obligations as the directors and in addition the Internal Regulations of the Board will be applicable to her in full.