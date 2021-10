E.ON Rises as Bank of America Sees 40% Potential Upside Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 09:45 | | 71 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 09:45 | (PLX AI) – E.ON shares were up 1.5% in early trading as Bank of America lifted its price target and reiterated a buy rating on the stock.Price target raised to EUR 15 from EUR 12.70E.ON was also added to BofA's EMEA top 10 ideasE.ON has 40% … (PLX AI) – E.ON shares were up 1.5% in early trading as Bank of America lifted its price target and reiterated a buy rating on the stock.Price target raised to EUR 15 from EUR 12.70E.ON was also added to BofA's EMEA top 10 ideasE.ON has 40% … (PLX AI) – E.ON shares were up 1.5% in early trading as Bank of America lifted its price target and reiterated a buy rating on the stock.

Price target raised to EUR 15 from EUR 12.70

E.ON was also added to BofA's EMEA top 10 ideas

E.ON has 40% potential upside, with upcoming catalysts, a stable risk profile and a strong dividend, BofA said E.ON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



