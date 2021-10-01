checkAd

E.ON Rises as Bank of America Sees 40% Potential Upside

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – E.ON shares were up 1.5% in early trading as Bank of America lifted its price target and reiterated a buy rating on the stock.Price target raised to EUR 15 from EUR 12.70E.ON was also added to BofA's EMEA top 10 ideasE.ON has 40% …

  • (PLX AI) – E.ON shares were up 1.5% in early trading as Bank of America lifted its price target and reiterated a buy rating on the stock.
  • Price target raised to EUR 15 from EUR 12.70
  • E.ON was also added to BofA's EMEA top 10 ideas
  • E.ON has 40% potential upside, with upcoming catalysts, a stable risk profile and a strong dividend, BofA said
