E.ON Rises as Bank of America Sees 40% Potential Upside (PLX AI) – E.ON shares were up 1.5% in early trading as Bank of America lifted its price target and reiterated a buy rating on the stock.Price target raised to EUR 15 from EUR 12.70E.ON was also added to BofA's EMEA top 10 ideasE.ON has 40% …



