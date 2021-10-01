Equinor May Buy 4 Times More Shares Than Expected Next Year, BofA Says Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 09:51 | | 55 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 09:51 | (PLX AI) – Equinor may buy back shares for $5 billion next year, while consensus is only expecting $1.2 billion, analysts at Bank of America said.The analysts estimate that Equinor will reach an adjusted net cash position of $6.7 billion by the end … (PLX AI) – Equinor may buy back shares for $5 billion next year, while consensus is only expecting $1.2 billion, analysts at Bank of America said.The analysts estimate that Equinor will reach an adjusted net cash position of $6.7 billion by the end … (PLX AI) – Equinor may buy back shares for $5 billion next year, while consensus is only expecting $1.2 billion, analysts at Bank of America said.

The analysts estimate that Equinor will reach an adjusted net cash position of $6.7 billion by the end of this year as the gas market remains tight

They reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, with price target raised to NOK 255 from NOK 222

Depending on future changes to Norway's oil & gas tax rules, Equinor may have even more flexibility to accelerate its energy transition and keep surprising positively on its share buyback, BofA said



