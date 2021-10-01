The NHL - finally Home!

«By broadcasting NHL games and as media partner of the National League, MySports remains the undisputed «Home of Hockey». Sport creates truly sensational moments and so we are really looking forward to bringing the best of hockey to our customers' front rooms,» says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. «Thanks to our excellent program on MySports and the ongoing commitment of Roger Federer, and as the new main partner of Swiss-Ski for the 2022/2023 season and collaborator with the Athletes Network (athletes-network.com), we have significantly strengthened our presence in the sports sector and will continue to bring our customers much more than our competitors do.»

Combination of National League and NHL prime time games

The NHL will start celebrating its premiere on MySports on 9 October. From the very first game - a pre-season matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (Nino Downrider) and the Nashville Predators (Roman Josi) - the performance of our talented Swiss hockey stars in the US will be on full display. All the live National League action and a special selection of Primetime NHL games will make the perfect combination. Coverage will focus on Saturdays and Sundays - and naturally on games with Swiss players. The NHL doesn't get more Swiss than this, starring the likes of Nino Niederreiter, Roman Josi, Jerôme Moser, Philipp Kurashev, Timo Meier, Pius Suter, Nico Hischier, Kevin Fiala, Dean Kukan, Tim Berni and Jonas Siegenthaler.