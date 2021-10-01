DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous First security trade in space: flatexDEGIRO launches trading platform experiment on ESA satellite (news with additional features) 01.10.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Experiment provides valuable insights into feasibility of satellite-supported trading systems and their potential use in business continuity management

- New technical insights on latency measurement, execution speed and communication time to further improve security and usability of trading platform

Frankfurt/Main and Darmstadt - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading and fastest-growing retail online broker, has successfully launched a practical trading platform experiment on board a satellite flown by the European Space Agency, executing the first ever securities transaction in space, built on its existing, self-developed trading system. The knowledge gained will be used to further enhance the usability of the company's innovative cloud-computing solutions to the benefit of flatexDEGIRO's online brokerage customers.

In collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), flatexDEGIRO yesterday evening performed an in-orbit trading experiment to gain insights into the feasibility of satellite-supported trading systems. The experiment focusses on obtaining new information on storage space, communication and execution speed, latencies and additional security features, all conducted on board ESA's OPSSAT test-bed satellite, now in low-Earth orbit.

As part of the experiment, flatexDEGIRO developed a Space Protocol in its existing trading system for communication with the OPSSAT satellite and deployed proprietary software to establish a fully operational trading platform. Yesterday, at around 7:00 pm CEST, flatexDEGIRO successfully executed the first-ever security trade in space via this satellite-based trading platform.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG, says: "We are constantly looking for innovative solutions to provide the fastest, most secure and reliable platform to our customers. Satellite-supported trading systems also have the potential to play a major role in future business continuity management. The technological edge we have over other online brokers allows us to go far beyond industry standards and pioneer unprecedented trading systems and features. Having been able to conduct the first-ever stock trade in space using our award-winning proprietary trading platform installed on an ESA satellite fills us with immense pride and highlights the outstanding expertise of all our 1,000 colleagues, out of which 500 working in IT alone."