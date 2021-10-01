Evli Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1.10.2021 AT 11.00 AM (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc's Board of Directors has today on October 1, 2021 decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.73 per share for the financial year 2020 in accordance with the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021, a total of approximately EUR 17.4 million.

The Annual General Meeting of 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a maximum dividend of EUR 0.73 per share for the financial year 2020 at the time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations. The European Central Bank announced that the recommendation to limit banks' dividend payments would expire on September 30, 2021.