1 OCTOBER 2021

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), Northern Venture Trust PLC (the “Company”) notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 30 September 2021 consists of 161,070,303 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 161,070,303 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.