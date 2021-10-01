Paula Felstead appointed as an independent director of Quadient

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the appointment of Paula Felstead, an expert in transformation, digital and technology, as an independent member of the Board of Directors, effective 24 September 2021.

Paula Felstead was co-opted to replace Virginie Fauvel, who resigned from her position as Director on 2nd September 2021. Mrs. Felstead’s mandate will extend through the remaining term of her predecessor, i.e., until the Annual General Meeting that will rule on the financial statements of the financial year ending 31 January 2022.

Didier Lamouche, Chairman of the board at Quadient, commented: “We thank Virginie for her appreciated contribution to the work and debates of the Board, and for her tenure and dedication to Quadient over the past years. I am very pleased to welcome Paula as a new independent director at Quadient. Her expertise in high-scale digital, mission critical cloud-based platforms will be extremely valuable to the Board in ensuring the continued successful execution of Quadient’s ‘Back to Growth’ strategy. We all look forward to working with her.”

The composition of the Board in terms of diversity remains well aligned with the AFEP-MEDEF code and reflects the Board’s ongoing commitment to gender diversity, retaining majority independence and good stewardship.

Paula Felstead (55, English)

Mrs. Felstead has focused most of her career on transformation and integration of businesses across many different environments, having led technology, operations, digital and innovation functions in high-profile companies such as Visa and more recently Ingenico.

Mrs. Felstead joined Ingenico in 2017, following the acquisition of Bambora, to lead its integration with Ingenico Retail. In June 2018, Paula Felstead took the role of CTO for Ingenico Retail, overseeing the retail payment platforms and customer operations globally. In November 2018, Mrs. Felstead was appointed Group CTO, extending her responsibilities to the corporate platforms, security and IT.

Between 2012 and 2016, Mrs. Felstead held several executive positions at Visa Europe covering Strategy, Digital, Innovation and the merger with Visa Inc. Prior to that, Paula Felstead worked at Barclays, Prudential, Telefonica and Thomson Reuters in a variety of transformational and business development roles.

Mrs. Felstead graduated with a degree in Computer Science from the University of West London. She also volunteers as a mentor for the Youth Group to assist young people entering employment or higher education.

Board composition

Following the appointment of Mrs. Felstead, Quadient’s Board of Directors consists of twelve members who are predominantly independent:

Didier Lamouche , chairman of the Board;

, chairman of the Board; Martha Bejar ;

; Hélène Boulet-Supau ;

; Éric Courteille , chairman of the audit committee;

, chairman of the audit committee; Paula Felstead ;

; Geoffrey Godet , Chief Executive Officer;

, Chief Executive Officer; Nathalie Labia , employee representative director;

, employee representative director; Christophe Liaudon , employee representative director;

, employee representative director; Sébastien Marotte ;

; Vincent Mercier , chairman of the appointments and remuneration committee;

, chairman of the appointments and remuneration committee; Richard Troksa , chairman of the strategic and corporate social responsibility committee; and

, chairman of the strategic and corporate social responsibility committee; and Nathalie Wright.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/ .

