GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022

A TRUE INCLUSIVE ENGAGEMENT, the family first and only JAZZ Awards experience!!!

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jazz Music Awards is an entertainment phenomenon that celebrates the universal language of Jazz. It combines all the glamour and excitement of high profile, world class musical events like the Academy Awards, Grammys and the Kennedy Center Honors.

The JMA, created by Kitty Sears, CEO & President of Tamar Scarlet, LLC, will educate. entertain and inspire.

JMA is open to the support of too global corporations that seek to bring together all cultures and nationalities through music, inspiration, and entertainment.

An investment and co-branding with the Jazz Music Awards provides an exclusive opportunity to gain wide reaching global exposure, and be a part of music history as this is the first and only large-scale event of its kind.

Sears says, "Jazz has transcended into a truly universal music form. Cross-over markets are evolving with pop artists like Paul Anka, Sting and Rod Stewart re-recording jazz classics. A new youth market of Hip Hop Jazz has emerged. Foreign language jazz programming, especially in the Hispanic market is on the increase with the popularity of Latin Jazz.University and college campus radio stations throughout the nation broadcast jazz programming and jazz is being enjoyed at the blue-collar level as never before."

LMarilyn Crawford, Associate Producer, Jazz Music Awards, said, "This is it! This global platform for Jazz will re-imagine Jazz with all generations. We have a huge audience, culminating with the only televised major jazz award show in the world. Crawford went in to set, "Jazz is the heartbeat of music expression! It's deep roots originated in African American communities in New Orleans, linked by the common bonds of African-American and European musical parentage, rooted in the West African culture. We want to work with the appropriate chosen corporate brand will garner consumers, elevated exposures, social cache as a leader, with mass media to direct "on-air" placement, especially to influencers personalities who have great impact over buying patterns."

