RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-10-01
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,470
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.360 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.357 %
|Highest yield
|0.367 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|46.00
|Auction date
|2021-10-01
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.5 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,830
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.854 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.854 %
|Highest yield
|0.854 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
