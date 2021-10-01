RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.10.2021, 10:07 | | 18 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-10-01 Loan 1062 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013935319 Maturity 2031-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,470 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 7 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.360 % Lowest accepted yield 0.357 % Highest yield 0.367 % % accepted at lowest yield 46.00

Auction date 2021-10-01 Loan 1063 Coupon 0.5 % ISIN-code SE0015193313 Maturity 2045-11-24 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,830 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 14 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.854 % Lowest accepted yield 0.854 % Highest yield 0.854 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00













