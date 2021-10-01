DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made an equity investment into SDG exchange (SDGx). This blockchain-based protocol is developing
a global sustainability marketplace dedicated to reversing climate change one transaction at a time.
While volume is building on double-sided exchange, SDGx will operate a global brokerage capable of one-sided transactions. This enables SDGx to stockpile large amounts of carbon credits from
current partners as a "strategic reserve" to be sold at a later date for higher profits than the exchange fee. By using verified blockchain technology any possible fraud, counterfeit or mislabeling
of credits as well as double-spending (or printing) of credits is eliminated.
The SGDx team has been working extensively on the project over the past few years and is backed by many well-known blockchain angel investors such as Michael Terpin (Transform Group), Nikolai
Mushegian (MakerDAO) and Brock Pierce (Tether).
This investment adds to Advanced Blockchain's continuously growing portfolio, helping to support its ultimate vision of a more scalable, sustainable and accessible blockchain industry.
Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
01.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1237446
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
Wertpapier
