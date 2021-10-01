checkAd

Advanced Blockchain AG Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)

Advanced Blockchain AG Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made an equity investment into SDG exchange (SDGx). This blockchain-based protocol is developing a global sustainability marketplace dedicated to reversing climate change one transaction at a time.

SDGx (https://sdgexchange.io/) is the first global exchange to be fully compliant with Article 6 of Paris Agreement. The Paris Agreement created an incentive for industries around the world to participate in sustainability by issuing carbon credits. To date, no platform has been developed that allows for quick, safe, and profitable buying / selling / trading of these assets - nor has it been done in a manner open to a global market. SDGx's approach is to provide an efficient marketplace that will support carbon compliance and fight climate change where it matters most.
 

While volume is building on double-sided exchange, SDGx will operate a global brokerage capable of one-sided transactions. This enables SDGx to stockpile large amounts of carbon credits from current partners as a "strategic reserve" to be sold at a later date for higher profits than the exchange fee. By using verified blockchain technology any possible fraud, counterfeit or mislabeling of credits as well as double-spending (or printing) of credits is eliminated. 
 

The SGDx team has been working extensively on the project over the past few years and is backed by many well-known blockchain angel investors such as Michael Terpin (Transform Group), Nikolai Mushegian (MakerDAO) and Brock Pierce (Tether).
 

This investment adds to Advanced Blockchain's continuously growing portfolio, helping to support its ultimate vision of a more scalable, sustainable and accessible blockchain industry. 
 

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


