Netcompany Shares Can Double as Organic Growth Booms, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – Netcompany has huge growth prospects and is likely to post more than 20% organic growth per year for many years, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Handelsbanken reiterated a buy recommendation on Netcompany, with price target DKK 1,443That …



