Netcompany Shares Can Double as Organic Growth Booms, Handelsbanken Says
- (PLX AI) – Netcompany has huge growth prospects and is likely to post more than 20% organic growth per year for many years, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Handelsbanken reiterated a buy recommendation on Netcompany, with price target DKK 1,443
- That implies an upside potential of almost 100% from today's share price
- With a market share of 10% in Denmark, 2% in Norway and only 1% in the Netherlands and Britain amid a hot IT consultancy environment currently, Netcompany has a huge growth potential, Handelsbanken said
