Inaugural Procurement and Supply Chain Live Sets a New Standard for Industry Events

Across three days, four stages and dozens of panels, keynotes and sessions, attendees gained exclusive insights from the industry's leading voices, including: Ninian Wilson, Group Procurement Director and CEO, Vodafone Procurement Co.; Jacqui Rock, CCO for NHS Test & trace, UK Government; Robert Copeland, CPO, G4S; Jim Townsend, CPO, Walgreens Boots Alliance; Javette Hines, Global Head, Supply Chain Development, Inclusion and Sustainability, and many more.

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement and Supply Chain Live, the brand-new, landmark event for the procurement and supply chain community, has come to a close for 2021. The event, produced by BizClik Media Group in partnership with headlines sponsors SirionLabs and Interos, played host to Chief Procurement Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and senior leadership from global blue chip organisations. Through a hybrid physical-virtual format, it marked the return of in-person networking and learning at Tobacco Dock in London, as well as welcoming executives from around the world to share in the experience via online platform Brella.

It was also an opportunity to celebrate the incredible, tireless work of supply chain and procurement leaders and executives at all levels. These are the unsung heroes who have kept communities fed, businesses operational and made the global vaccination effort a reality during such a challenging period. The Top 100 Leaders in Supply Chain, unveiled at the event, shone a spotlight on the industry's true innovators. Read the full list today .

Glen White, Chief Executive Officer, BizClik Media Group, said: "The success of our first hybrid event proved how critical it is that we remain connected, not just to overcome challenges, but to push the agenda forward and set new standards for procurement and supply chain excellence. I wish to thank everyone who supported Procurement and Supply Chain Live, the first edition of what will undoubtedly become an annual tentpole in the industry's calendar."

