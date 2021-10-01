Nordea Bank Abp: Dividend Declaration



The Board of Directors of Nordea has today decided to distribute an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.72 per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in 2021.



The ordinary dividend of EUR 0.72 per share will be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the dividend payment on 5 October 2021 are recorded in Nordea's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy in Finland, Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden or VP Securities A/S in Denmark. The dividend payment date is 12 October 2021 or as soon as possible thereafter.



The dividend amount is already deducted from the Common Equity Tier 1 capital, and thus the distribution of dividend will not impact Nordea's capital adequacy.



