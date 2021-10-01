checkAd

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Dividend Declaration

Nordea Bank Abp: Dividend Declaration

Nordea's Board of Directors has decided on distribution of ordinary dividend


Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
1 October 2021 at 09.00 EET

The Board of Directors of Nordea has today decided to distribute an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.72 per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in 2021.

The ordinary dividend of EUR 0.72 per share will be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the dividend payment on 5 October 2021 are recorded in Nordea's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy in Finland, Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden or VP Securities A/S in Denmark. The dividend payment date is 12 October 2021 or as soon as possible thereafter.

The dividend amount is already deducted from the Common Equity Tier 1 capital, and thus the distribution of dividend will not impact Nordea's capital adequacy.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.00 EET on 1 October 2021.
 

 

Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
