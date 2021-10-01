On 1 October 2021 the general meeting elected Signe Thustrup Kreiner as new member of the Board of Directors and as new deputy chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Øresundsforbindelsen. The general meeting also elected Claus Baunkjær as new member of the Board of Directors in A/S Øresundsforbindelsen. Louise Friis and Mogens Hansen resign as Board Members including Louise Friis as deputy Chairman. Mikkel Hemmingsen continues as chairman of the Board of Directors. CVs with background information on the elected candidates is attached.

New chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Øresundsforbindelsen

