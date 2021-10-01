ProSiebenSat.1 Subsidiary NuCom Group Sells Amorelie Stake to EQOM Group
(PLX AI) – ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary NuCom Group sells its entire Amorelie stake of 98% to EQOM Group.ProSiebenSat.1 acquired a majority stake in Amorelie in 2015 and expanded its share to around 98% in 2018ProSiebenSat.1 says is no longer the best …
(PLX AI) – ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary NuCom Group sells its entire Amorelie stake of 98% to EQOM Group.ProSiebenSat.1 acquired a majority stake in Amorelie in 2015 and expanded its share to around 98% in 2018ProSiebenSat.1 says is no longer the best …
- (PLX AI) – ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary NuCom Group sells its entire Amorelie stake of 98% to EQOM Group.
- ProSiebenSat.1 acquired a majority stake in Amorelie in 2015 and expanded its share to around 98% in 2018
- ProSiebenSat.1 says is no longer the best owner with regard to the further internationalization and thus the next development step of Amorelie
- Transaction closing expected in Q4
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare