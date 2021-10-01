Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

ProSiebenSat.1 Subsidiary NuCom Group Sells Amorelie Stake to EQOM Group (PLX AI) – ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary NuCom Group sells its entire Amorelie stake of 98% to EQOM Group.ProSiebenSat.1 acquired a majority stake in Amorelie in 2015 and expanded its share to around 98% in 2018ProSiebenSat.1 says is no longer the best …



