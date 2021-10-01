checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Leoni AG signs agreement with BizLink Holding Inc. on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2021, 11:01  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Leoni AG signs agreement with BizLink Holding Inc. on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division

01-Oct-2021 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leoni AG signs agreement with BizLink Holding Inc. on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division
 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Leoni AG!
Long
Basispreis 13,05€
Hebel 13,07
Ask 1,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 15,21€
Hebel 11,17
Ask 1,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Nuremberg, 01 October 2021 - Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) today signed a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions.

The sold activities generated sales of approximately € 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around € 450 million. The expected cash inflow of more than € 300 million after deduction of, among other things, financial liabilities and pension charges is to be used to improve liquidity. The transaction will thus contribute to significantly improving Leoni's financial position. Upon completion of the sale, a profit of around € 200 million is expected, to be accounted for in the Group's reported EBIT.

The closing of the transaction is still subject to approval of Leoni AG's financing banks and customary closing conditions, including merger control and investment review, and is expected in early 2022. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG as well as the Board of the buyer have already approved the planned sale.
 

Contact Press
LEONI AG
Gregor le Claire
Corporate Press Officer
Phone: +49 911 2023-226
E-mail: gregor.leclaire@leoni.com

 

Contact Investor Relations
LEONI AG
Rolf Becker
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49 911 2023-134
E-mail: rolf.becker@leoni.com

01-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234
Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382
E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
Internet: www.leoni.com
ISIN: DE0005408884
WKN: 540888
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
EQS News ID: 1237450

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1237450  01-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237450&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLeoni Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Leoni - Wachstumsaktie 2005 im M-Dax
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Leoni AG signs agreement with BizLink Holding Inc. on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Disposal Leoni AG signs agreement with BizLink Holding Inc. on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division 01-Oct-2021 / 11:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:33 UhrROUNDUP 2/Erfolg beim Umbau: Leoni wird Sparte los - Aktien gefragt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:23 UhrLeoni: BizLink-Vertrag ist perfekt
4investors | Kommentare
12:21 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax dämmt Verluste ein - Anleger bleiben nervös
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11:16 UhrROUNDUP: Leoni steht kurz vor Verkauf einer Sparte - Aktie legt zu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit BizLink Holding Inc. über Verkauf der Business Group Industrial Solutions der Division Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:44 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Autowerte teils schwach - Deutsche Bank: Skepsis für Zulieferer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:00 UhrDEUTSCHE BANK stuft LEONI AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
09:50 UhrNetflix, EA, Zoom, Bed Bath & Beyond, Allianz, Daimler, BMW, Shop Apotheke, Leoni, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09:45 UhrLeoni: Industrial Solutions vor Verkauf - dreistelliger Millionengewinn erwartet
4investors | Kommentare
09:40 UhrWARBURG RESEARCH stuft LEONI AG auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen