Credit Suisse Shareholders Elect Lehmann and Colombas to Board
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shareholders elect Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new members of the Board of Directors. Lehmann will also become the new Chair of the Risk Committee
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shareholders elect Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new members of the Board of Directors. Lehmann will also become the new Chair of the Risk Committee
Credit Suisse Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shareholders elect Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new members of the Board of Directors.
- Lehmann will also become the new Chair of the Risk Committee
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0