Credit Suisse Shareholders Elect Lehmann and Colombas to Board (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse shareholders elect Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new members of the Board of Directors. Lehmann will also become the new Chair of the Risk Committee



