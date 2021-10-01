PIERER Mobility AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: PTW Holding AG 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl. Ing. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Pierer Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PIERER Mobility AG b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 79.50 EUR 11,257,861 Units d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume 79.50 EUR 11,257,861 Units e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-29; UTC +2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Comment : The issuance of the shares (Verfügungsgeschäft) out of the authorized capital (genehmigtes Kapital) is subject to the approval of the supervisory board of PIERER Mobility AG (expected on 18 October 2021) and the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register (expected in the second half of October 2021)