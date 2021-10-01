DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 01.10.2021, 11:07 | 44 | 0 |
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Name and legal form:
|PTW Holding AG
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dipl. Ing.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Pierer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
|b)
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PIERER Mobility AG
|b)
|LEI
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|79.50 EUR
|11,257,861 Units
|d)
|Aggregated price
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|79.50 EUR
|11,257,861 Units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-09-29; UTC +2
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Comment: The issuance of the shares (Verfügungsgeschäft) out of the authorized capital (genehmigtes Kapital) is subject to the approval of the supervisory board of PIERER Mobility AG (expected on 18 October 2021) and the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register (expected in the second half of October 2021)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0