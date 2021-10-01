checkAd

Icelandair Group hf. Financing of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 11:27  |  32   |   |   

Icelandair has entered into agreements with Aviation Capital Group (ACG) regarding the financing of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This is a sale and leaseback of two Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft and a finance lease of one Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft.  The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in December 2021 and January 2022. As previously announced, Icelandair had backstop financing in place for these three aircraft which will not be exercised. Following this transaction, Icelandair has completed financing of all the twelve 737 MAX aircraft that were originally ordered from Boeing in 2013.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group:
„Icelandair is delighted to team up with ACG, a long-lasting business partner, on this transaction. The campaign we ran for this financing resulted in favorable terms, that both show the faith that financiers have in the value and the opportunities of the aircraft, as well as in the strength of Icelandair and its business model.“

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
 Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. Financing of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Icelandair has entered into agreements with Aviation Capital Group (ACG) regarding the financing of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This is a sale and leaseback of two Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft and a finance lease of one Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft.  The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...