Automotive Filters Market worth $23.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Filters Market by Filter Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant Particle), Air & Cabin Filter Media, Fuel & Vehicle Type, Aftermarket - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Filters Market is estimated to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 23.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The increasing stringency of vehicle emission and fuel economy regulations are expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Filters Market. Additionally, the increasing vehicle production globally, particularly, countries such as China, India, etc. is expected to drive the demand for automotive filters.

"Particle to be the largest segment, by material type"

Particle is estimated to be the largest segment in the Automotive Filters Market. Particle cabin filters are very cost-effective compared to activated carbon and electrostatic cabin filters and offer above-average performance. Their low cost is one of the key factors for the growth of these filters, especially in price-sensitive countries such as India and China. Particle filters have a filter barrier made of a fully synthetic non-woven fabric. Synthetic fibers are not hygroscopic and, hence, water does not cause the cabin filters to deform. Such advantages are expected to result in steady growth for particle filters market soon.

"Passenger Car to be the fastest growing market for Automotive Filters Market, by vehicle type"

Passenger vehicles account for the largest share of environmental pollution caused by vehicles. Therefore, governments in several countries have implemented stringent pollution control norms for passenger vehicles. For instance, strict vehicular emission transition norms in India, such as BS 6, will ensure better treatment and filtration of exhaust gases. This will require the installation of more efficient filters, subsequently driving the market growth for filters in the passenger car segment.