checkAd

Automotive Filters Market worth $23.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 11:30  |  39   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Filters Market by Filter Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant Particle), Air & Cabin Filter Media, Fuel & Vehicle Type, Aftermarket - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Filters Market is estimated to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 23.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

The increasing stringency of vehicle emission and fuel economy regulations are expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Filters Market. Additionally, the increasing vehicle production globally, particularly, countries such as China, India, etc. is expected to drive the demand for automotive filters.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Filters Market"

336 – Tables
 52 – Figures
 285 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1270

"Particle to be the largest segment, by material type"

Particle is estimated to be the largest segment in the Automotive Filters Market. Particle cabin filters are very cost-effective compared to activated carbon and electrostatic cabin filters and offer above-average performance. Their low cost is one of the key factors for the growth of these filters, especially in price-sensitive countries such as India and China. Particle filters have a filter barrier made of a fully synthetic non-woven fabric. Synthetic fibers are not hygroscopic and, hence, water does not cause the cabin filters to deform. Such advantages are expected to result in steady growth for particle filters market soon.

"Passenger Car to be the fastest growing market for Automotive Filters Market, by vehicle type"

Passenger vehicles account for the largest share of environmental pollution caused by vehicles. Therefore, governments in several countries have implemented stringent pollution control norms for passenger vehicles. For instance, strict vehicular emission transition norms in India, such as BS 6, will ensure better treatment and filtration of exhaust gases. This will require the installation of more efficient filters, subsequently driving the market growth for filters in the passenger car segment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automotive Filters Market worth $23.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Automotive Filters Market by Filter Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - Credit Facility Maturity Extension
Lucerne Capital Management Encourages Continued Share Buybacks At Intertrust
Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - ...
Rising Demand For Lactic Acid From Cosmetics And Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Robust Revenue Growth Of Lactic Acid Market: Reports And Data
Fiber Laser Market Worth $4,765.43 million by 2028, Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting ...
Sedana Medical presents at ESICM
ANICAV: Nature's Pearls, Canned Legumes From Europe are Super High in Protein, Fibres and Vitamines
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New Demand Sensing AI Capabilities to Accelerate Material Flow Amidst ...
Titel
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale