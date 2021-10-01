checkAd

Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022:

Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder
Caroline Sjösten, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB
Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB (chairman)

Shareholders can submit proposals to the nomination committee by e-mailing the chairman of the nomination committee: Tomas Torlöf (tomas@trulscom.se).

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB 
Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



