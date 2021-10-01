NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022:

Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.

Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder

Caroline Sjösten, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB

Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB (chairman)