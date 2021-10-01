Eezy Plc's Board has decided on directed share issue

Eezy Plc's ("Eezy") Board of Directors has today, based on authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2021, decided on a directed share issue against payment. The share issue is related to closing the acquisition of Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy, which acquisition was announced in a press release on 14 September 2021.

A 306 000 euro portion of the acquisition price will be paid to Samu Isosalo with new Eezy shares, issues in the directed share issue. Isosalo will pay for the shares by giving 26 shares of Triton as apport, corresponding to 26% of Triton's share capital. The subscription price will be entered into the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The subscription price of the new Eezy shares is 6.6750 eur/share, based on the volume-weighted average price in 27.-29.9.2021.

45 843 new shares will be issued, and the total number of Eezy's shares will increase to 24 895 218 due to the directed issue. The new shares will represent approx. 0.2 % of Eezy's shares after the share issue.

The new shares are planned to be registered with the Finnish trade register approximately on 12 October 2021 and to be admitted to trading together with Eezy's old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki approximately on 13 October 2021.





