Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026

London, 1 October 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) announces the launch of an offering of fixed rate senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) as well as the entry into a new revolving credit facility.

The proceeds of the Notes will be used (i) to repay all amounts outstanding under the Group’s $370 million bridge term loan facility, which was used to retire higher cost debt facilities acquired upon the acquisition of Teranga Gold Corporation (the “Bridge Facility”), (ii) to repay the $130 million drawn under the Group’s existing revolving credit facility (the “Existing RCF”), and (iii) to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes.

The Company has entered into a $500 million revolving credit facility (with a 4-year tenor, which may increase in accordance with its terms up to an aggregate amount of $650 million) with borrowing availability in US dollars for the general corporate purposes of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. This new revolving credit facility will replace the Bridge Facility and the Existing RCF, which will be cancelled upon completion of any Notes offering.

Effectiveness of the new revolving credit facility is conditioned upon the closing of any Notes offering.

