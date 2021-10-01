checkAd

Share buyback

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 11:52  |  21   |   |   

        



Company Announcement No 15/2021

 Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
1 October 2021  

Dear Sirs

Share buyback

The Board of Directors has decided to resume the share buyback programme of DKK 250m which was terminated on 23 March 2020 in accordance with Company Announcement No 10/2020 due to covid-19.

At the time when the share buyback programme was terminated 279,000 own shares had been repurchased at a transaction value of DKK 31,324,580. In connection with resuming the share buyback programme of DKK 250m an additional share buyback of DKK 219m must be implemented, however not exceeding 2m shares.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the Bank’s share capital with the shares purchased under the programme.

At the AGM of Sydbank A/S held on 25 March 2021 the Board of Directors was authorised to allow the Bank to acquire own shares at a total value of up to 10% of the Bank’s share capital. The price paid for shares may not differ by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at the time of purchase. The authorisation is effective until the next AGM.

The share buyback is part of the adjustment to optimise the capital structure in accordance with the Bank’s capital targets and capital policy. At 30 June 2021 Sydbank’s CET1 ratio stood at 17.7% and its capital ratio stood at 22.5%.

The share buyback programme will be initiated on Monday 4 October 2021 and will be completed by 30 December 2021.

Sydbank has chosen Danske Bank A/S to manage the share buyback programme which will be executed in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The share buyback programme will be subject to the following guidelines:

  • Shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the following prices:

I. the price of the last independent trade

II. the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different trading venues

  • Purchases on any trading day must not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of the shares in the preceding 20 trading days on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out.

On the first banking day of each week Sydbank will state the number and value of repurchased shares in a company announcement.

Sydbank may suspend or end the share buyback programme at any time. In such case this will be announced in a company announcement.

Yours sincerely

        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO                    Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share buyback          Company Announcement No 15/2021Peberlyk 46200 Aabenraa, DenmarkTel +45 74 37 37 37Fax +45 74 37 35 36Sydbank A/SCVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraasydbank.dk1 October 2021  Dear Sirs Share buyback The Board of Directors has decided to resume the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...