Accenture Completes Acquisition of umlaut

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 11:59  |  33   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of umlaut, an engineering consulting and services firm headquartered in Aachen, Germany. Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on June 14, were not disclosed.

Engineering consulting and services firm umlaut is now part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

The move significantly scales Accenture’s deep engineering capabilities to help companies use digital technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence and 5G to transform how they design, engineer and manufacture their products as well as embed sustainability. Umlaut adds more than 4,200 industry-leading engineers and consultants across 17 countries to Accenture’s Industry X services and expands the company’s capabilities across a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunications, energy and utilities.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industry X embeds intelligence in how clients run factories and plants, as well as design and engineer connected products and services—making manufacturing and operations more efficient, effective and safe; enabling companies to transform how they make things, and the things they make, for sustainable growth.

Wertpapier


