SUIC, Midas Announce Signing With E-Commerce Companies Offering Customized Products and Services That Will Benefit More Than 500,000 Merchants, Driving Increase Of Merchant Base. SUIC, Midas Will Replicate This Model In The $6-Trillion EC Markets Worldwid

01.10.2021   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch announce signing with E-commerce companies, offering their customized products and services that will benefit more than 500,000 merchants and partners. This will drive an increase in their merchant base. SUIC, Midas will replicate and adopt this model in the $6-trillion EC markets worldwide.

Since 2020, the economic condition across the globe has shown heightened dynamism which expanded the range and reach of E-commerce as more and more companies shift focus on daily necessities relevant to a significant part of the world's population. EC global market size is about $6 trillion dollars. SUIC and Midas Touch's technology and platforms provide solutions for our merchant partners pain points i.e. lower turnover rates, lower profit margins, higher operating costs and idle cash. SUIC has signed up with X-Turn, Bznk and PCHome, the largest Taiwan B2C ECP, as stepping stones to replicate this business model in various EC markets.

X-Turn, through a joint sales platform with Chunghwa Telecom Hami Market, has 1 billion designated user rights. It currently has 300,000 registered members, 5,000 merchants and with over 200,000 merchandise on its X-Turn e-store. For more information please visit its website: https://xturn.com.tw

Bznk is formed to serve more than 1.35 million small and medium-sized enterprises in Taiwan through P2P technology, adopting a reliable credit rating system, and big data system analysis that can match borrowers and investors. Bznk is signing a three-party agreement with Midas Touch and PCHome to provide products and services to PCHome, Taiwan's largest B2C e-commerce website with over half a million merchants. For more information please visit Bznk website: https://bznk.com

SUIC Midas's technology and platform will benefit millions of customers, merchants all around the world, especially as the company is the pioneer in this field offering VIP customized products and services for the fast growing E-commerce market, multi-level marketing businesses, and franchise chain store businesses. The company is launching marketing programs starting from its Taiwan office and is planning to expand this business globally. SUIC, Midas Touch will establish local offices in different countries to serve local PSP's and partners. SUIC and Midas Touch believe that millions of merchants will enjoy higher turnover rates, higher profit margins, and higher business growth through SUIC and Midas Touch's revolutionary technology and product solutions.

21.09.21SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partner With 20 Global PSP Partners in 2022 To
14.09.21SUIC Midas Touch Take Steps to Acquire Lending License in Taiwan To Further Support Its Expansion Programs for 4 Products And To Customize Services For VIP Clients in E-Commerce Platforms, Multilevel Marketing Customers, Franchise Chain Stores and Others
