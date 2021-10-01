checkAd

DGAP-News APPLICATION WINDOW NOW OPEN FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST

APPLICATION WINDOW NOW OPEN FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST

The application window to apply for a grant as part of the $1 million Houston Comcast RISE Investment Fund is now open. Small businesses owned by people of color in Harris and Fort Bend Counties, may now apply to be one of 100 businesses to receive a $10,000 grant.

As part of the company's initial Comcast RISE Investment Fund, the company previously awarded $1 million in April of this year to 100 small businesses in Houston. Last month, the company announced an additional $1 million in grants will be made available for Houston-area small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, among others.

Eligible businesses can now apply at www.ComcastRISE.com. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 14 and winners will be announced in November.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses owned by people of color that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.

Comcast RISE is part of an expanded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitment that Comcast announced in June 2020, as well as an ongoing cross-company effort to address digital inequities. Over the next 10 years, Comcast is pledging $1 billion to programs and partnerships that will connect an estimated 50 million people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, visit www.business.comcast.com or call 866- 429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Effectv

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.

Contact Details

Comcast

Misha McClure

+1 832-547-6783

Misha_McClure@cable.comcast.com

DPWPR

Kim Stinebaker

kim@dpwpr.com

Company Website

https://houston.comcast.com/


