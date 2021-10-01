Humana Expanding Medicare Advantage Health Plans in 2022 to Address Beneficiaries’ Most Important Needs, Delivering Predictable, Affordable and Understandable Health Care

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the health and safety of Humana employees, customers and business partners is the company’s top priority. Humana will once again offer online and telephonic enrollment options – in addition to safe in-person sessions for enrollees who prefer to sign up in person – to protect beneficiaries as they explore their health care options during the fall 2021 Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021.

Humana Inc . (NYSE: HUM) today announced details of its 2022 Medicare product offerings, including many Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans that are built to address the needs of diverse populations and people eligible for Medicare who are challenged by critical social determinants of health – such as food security and access to transportation for medical services. Beneficiaries will have new choices through the launch of 72 new plans – 42 Non-SNP MAPD, 3 MA Only, and 27 Special Needs Plans across hundreds of additional U.S. counties.

For 2022, Humana’s Medicare Advantage, or MA plans, and MAPD plans that come with prescription drug coverage are all recommended by USAA – a company known for its member satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military. For the third year in a row, Humana will offer its Humana Honor MA plan, which is available to all people with Medicare and is intended to provide veterans with the health coverage they are looking for. Veterans can select from any Medicare Advantage plan available in their area.

“After considering the needs of our members and how we could offer them more for 2022, we designed our Medicare plans to address people’s whole-life needs – with a particular focus on their most important health care needs and delivering the human care our members expect from Humana,” said Alan Wheatley, President, Retail Segment at Humana. “Our 2022 product continuum evolves our Medicare capabilities to meet the personalized needs of individuals across the country as we address health equity in the diverse populations we serve.”

Humana has expanded its agent force in order to ensure it can meet people shopping for Medicare plans in more places where they feel comfortable, while aiming to deliver the best possible enrollment experience. When appropriate and safe to do so, Humana will offer contact-free and socially distanced one-on-one appointments with sales agents who are fully vaccinated.