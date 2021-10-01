UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and Experience
UnitedHealthcare today introduced its 2022 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, offering expanded access to plans with differentiated value, simple and affordable benefit design and an unparalleled member experience – all defined by what consumers say matters to them most.
“Medicare Advantage plans continue to evolve in new and exciting ways. But what we consistently hear from our members and Medicare consumers overall, is that they crave stability of benefits and a hassle-free experience that gets them the care and coverage they need at a price they can afford,” said Tim Noel, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement. “We challenge ourselves every year to strike that balance of meaningful innovation in our offerings with plan predictability, broad value and the distinctive experience our members have come to expect from UnitedHealthcare. And I believe we hit the mark on that again this year.”
Currently, more than 7.3 million peopleii are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans. In 2022, the company will expand its service area to reach 94% of Medicare consumers nationwide and maintain the industry’s largest Medicare Advantage footprint – including 3.1 million more people in 276 additional counties with access to a standard plan.
With deliberate emphasis on lowering prescription drug costs, improving core and ancillary benefits, and driving an exceptional member experience, highlights of UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Advantage plans include:
Investments in Rx Coverage
“Access to affordable prescription drugs continues to rank high on the list of central expectations of our members,” said Noel. “From everyday medications to lifesaving drugs like insulin, our 2022 plans are designed to cover what people tell us they need.”
Most standard plans include prescription drug coverage and access to more than 67,000 network pharmacies, with offerings that deliver cost savings, price predictability and transparency, including:
- $0 Copays and Deductibles: More than 70% of current members and 90% of eligible consumers will have access to $0 tier 1 copays at a retail pharmacy – up from 30% and 59%, respectively, in 2021. Additionally, nearly 60% of members and nearly 80% of eligible consumers will have access to $0 Rx deductibles, up from 40% and 57%, respectively, in 2021.
- Mail-Order Pharmacy: As access to medication at home continues to prove critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, most plans offer $0 copays for tier 1 and tier 2 drugs ordered through the OptumRx home delivery pharmacy. i
- Formulary Investments: In addition to lower cost-sharing, more than 20 generic drugs are moving to a lower tier, giving members greater access to a wider variety of drugs for a $0 copay.
- Part D Coverage Gap: All plans will provide tier 1 gap coverage, eliminating increased costs during the coverage gap and helping to ensure cost is not a barrier for members to stay adherent with their medications.
- Part D Senior Savings Model: More than 5.5 million members will have access to Medicare Advantage and Part D plans that limit monthly out-of-pocket costs to $35 or less for all covered insulin, driving significant savings and more predictable monthly expenses. This year, eligible UnitedHealthcare members have saved an average of nearly $450 through the program.
- $0 Drug Copays on Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNP): UnitedHealthcare will expand access to $0 copays on covered drugs to 93% of our members enrolled in D-SNP plans, up from 73% this plan year.
- Rx Online Marketplace: This tool within the digital member experience enables members to compare drug prices, manage refills and transfers for pickup or delivery at a convenient retail pharmacy or through OptumRx home delivery. With more than 2.6 million visits since its launch in late 2020, members who used the Rx Online Marketplace to price-shop and change to an alternative drug saw annual savings on their medications of $467, on average.
Meaningful Value and Stable Plan Design
