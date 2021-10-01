checkAd

Kennedy Wilson Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Seattle for $265 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has added two wholly owned apartment properties to its Seattle, Washington portfolio. The Kennedy Wilson team acquired The Bristol at Southport, the region’s largest waterfront apartment asset at 383 units, for $191 million and Geo Shoreline, a newly built 164-unit community, for $74 million. The two properties join Kennedy Wilson’s multifamily portfolio focused on high-quality apartments located in rapidly growing markets across the Western United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005150/en/

The Bristol at Southport (Photo: Business Wire)

The Bristol at Southport (Photo: Business Wire)

“These two acquisitions reflect our continued confidence in the Seattle region, where we were among the first institutional investors to establish a multifamily presence 15 years ago,” said Senior Managing Director Shem Streeter, who leads acquisitions for Kennedy Wilson’s multifamily division. “Bristol and Geo are two premier assets with value-add upside that further our long-standing strategy to upgrade the quality of our portfolio within high-opportunity markets. Seattle is among the most economically vibrant cities in the world with proven fundamentals, a strong job market that will continue to draw employees as offices open, and robust rent growth that is now approaching pre-pandemic levels.”

The Bristol at Southport is a dual-property waterfront apartment community built in 2002 and 2008 within the Southport mixed-use master planned community featuring a waterfront boardwalk, restaurants, Class-A office that will bring 4,500 employees to the area upon lease-up, as well as a four-star Hyatt Regency hotel. The property also sits adjacent to Gene Coulon park, a 57-acre waterfront park along the southeastern shores of Lake Washington. Kennedy Wilson plans to invest $7 million to continue upgrading units and the collection of amenities onsite, which include a two-story fitness center, multiple resident lounges, business centers, a pet park and waterfront amenities.

Located in Seattle submarket Shoreline, Geo is a 2020-built luxury apartment community with best-in-class amenities including co-working space, a 24-hour fitness and training facility, roof-top deck and lounges, as well as a dog park and dog grooming center. The apartments are in close proximity to some of the world’s most successful companies as well as the Shoreline light rail expansion, which will increase accessibility to and from Shoreline in 2024.

Kennedy Wilson invested $109 million of equity, including closing costs, in the two properties and secured $158 million in 10-year, fixed-rate financing at a weighted average interest rate of 3.35 percent. The Bristol at Southport and Geo Shoreline are expected to add approximately $9 million of initial annual net operating income, which is projected to grow significantly as Kennedy Wilson continues leasing units and completes value-add initiatives including unit and amenity upgrades.

The acquisitions contribute to recent transaction activity at Kennedy Wilson as well as an expansion of the company’s multifamily portfolio, which has grown from 30,000 units at year-end 2020 to approximately 32,000 units at the close of Q2 2021.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. For example, we may not be able to maintain our current acquisition or disposition pace or identify future properties to acquire on terms we consider attractive, and our current property portfolio may not perform as expected. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

KW-IR

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Seattle for $265 Million Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has added two wholly owned apartment properties to its Seattle, Washington portfolio. The Kennedy Wilson team acquired The Bristol at Southport, the region’s largest waterfront apartment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Kennedy Wilson Expands Greater Denver Presence With $134 Million Acquisition of 332-Unit Apartment Community
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten