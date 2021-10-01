checkAd

Zomedica Acquires PulseVet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 12:01  |  46   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that it had acquired the Pulse Veterinary Technologies businesses for $70.9 million in an all-cash, stock transaction.

Pulse Veterinary Technologies (“PulseVet”) is a world leader in electro-hydraulic shock wave technology for the treatment of a wide variety of conditions in veterinary patients. The high-energy sound waves stimulate cells and release healing growth factors in the body that reduce inflammation, increase blood flow, and accelerate bone and soft tissue development. PulseVet’s technology is used in conditions including tendon and ligament healing, bone healing, osteoarthritis, chronic pain, and wound healing.

The PulseVet business employs a razor-razorblade economic model in which a customer buys a shock wave generator as capital equipment, along with replaceable therapy hand pieces called “Trodes.” Each Trode has an expected life of forty to fifty therapy sessions. Once a Trode completes its useful life, the customer replaces it with a refurbished Trode.

PulseVet is currently the market leader in the equine space with 1,500 systems actively in use globally. It recently launched a new handpiece, the X-Trode, which has an energy output intended for maximum efficacy while no longer requiring patient sedation.

Robert Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, commented, “As previously indicated following our fundraising efforts and the establishment of a business development capability, it has been our goal to complement our TRUFORMA product platform, and to accelerate the growth of Zomedica overall, by strategically investing to expand our product offerings, technologies, and product development efforts. This selective process, focused on expanding Zomedica’s capability to be a valued partner to the veterinary clinic by bringing novel and valuable offerings that enhance both animal and veterinary practice health, has led us to PulseVet.”

“During our extensive due diligence process, we consistently were impressed by both the strength of the PulseVet team led by Adrian Lock and the solid business that they have built. We believe that this acquisition will enable us to enhance both of our organizations by what we learn from each other and add to the combined effort. Among other things, we expect that our existing sales organization will add PulseVet’s small animal products to its product portfolio to help accelerate the growth of the X-Trode. On behalf of everyone at Zomedica, I would like to extend a hearty welcome to the entire PulseVet team.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zomedica Acquires PulseVet ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...