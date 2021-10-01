checkAd

The current CEO of Oscar Software to leave her duties

Panostaja Oyj    Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management October 1, 2021        13.00 p.m.


Riikka Kivimäki, the current CEO of Panostaja´s investment target Oscar Software, has resigned from her position and will move to other position outside the company. The Company's Board of Directors has launched the application process for a new CEO. Riikka Kivimäki will continue in her work until the start of the new CEO, however, until 31 March 2022 at the most.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO


Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila 040 527 6311

www.panostaja.fi


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in five investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159,0. www.panostaja.fi





