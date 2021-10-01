The current CEO of Oscar Software to leave her duties

Riikka Kivimäki, the current CEO of Panostaja´s investment target Oscar Software, has resigned from her position and will move to other position outside the company. The Company's Board of Directors has launched the application process for a new CEO. Riikka Kivimäki will continue in her work until the start of the new CEO, however, until 31 March 2022 at the most.

