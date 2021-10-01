checkAd

Advantage Solutions Names SAP’s Robin Manherz to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 12:00  |  83   |   |   

Technology executive brings experience in investment strategy, transformative change and finance

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions (Nasdaq: ADV) has appointed Robin Manherz to its board of directors.

Manherz serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer across all sales, services and customer engagement functions globally at SAP, the world’s largest provider and market leader in enterprise application software.

In July 2021, Torrid Holdings Inc. completed its initial public offering. Elizabeth Munoz, who serves as CEO of Torrid Holdings, has stepped down from her role as director of Advantage Solutions. 

“Robin’s extensive experience as a global technology and operations executive at a customer-focused business makes her an excellent addition to the Advantage Solutions board,” said Advantage Solutions Board Chair Jim Kilts. “We’re thrilled to welcome Robin during this exciting and transformative time for our company, as we continue to increase value to our clients and customers by meeting their fast-changing needs and solving tomorrow’s problems.”

“Robin is a people- and growth-focused executive and expert in leveraging technology to enable digital transformation and positive business outcomes,” noted Advantage Solutions CEO Tanya Domier. “Her experience driving the definition, harmonization, standardization and automation of SAP’s processes, systems and data to reduce complexities and cost — while accelerating growth — will be invaluable to our own dynamic journey. We’re fortunate to be benefiting from Robin’s leadership and insights as we evolve our core services, build out new capabilities and focus on operating as an efficient and effective company as we deliver growth for our shareholders. We also want to thank Elizabeth for her contributions to Advantage as director.”

At SAP, Manherz has responsibility for operationalizing the company’s strategy through accelerated growth and transformation, including execution of next-generation business and operating models that maximize value for customers globally. She has also brought SAP’s vision to life through industry-leading pricing practices and commercial models by simplifying and optimizing core business processes along the value chain and by delivering world-class experiences informed by its customers, employees, products and brand. Manherz’s leadership has also included SAP’s own internal digital transformation spanning people, processes, data and systems.

Since joining SAP in 2007, Manherz has held an array of executive roles with a focus on capital investment strategy, portfolio planning, industry value engineering, channel management, strategic planning and execution, sales operations and finance. Prior to SAP, Manherz held professional and leadership roles with JD Edwards, USA.NET and QAD.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

Contact
Will Minton
Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications
Advantage Solutions

press@advantagesolutions.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/283d0af8-907a-44eb ... 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advantage Solutions Names SAP’s Robin Manherz to Its Board of Directors Technology executive brings experience in investment strategy, transformative change and financeIRVINE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Advantage Solutions (Nasdaq: ADV) has appointed Robin Manherz to its board of directors. Manherz …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...