Director/PDMR Shareholding
30 September 2021
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 30 September 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|
Dividend Shares
Award Date: 30/09/2021
Allotment Price: £7.09
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2021
|Simon Coles
|22
|1,934
|Katy Wilde
|40
|3,492
|Alan Dale
|23
|2017
|Benjamin Ford
|6
|588
|Nicholas Wiles
|5
|503
|Mark Latham
|0
|70
|Tanya Murphy
|1
|155
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316
-ends-
