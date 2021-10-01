Director/PDMR Shareholding

As a result of transactions on 30 September 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:









Dividend Shares



Award Date: 30/09/2021



Allotment Price: £7.09 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2021 Simon Coles 22 1,934 Katy Wilde 40 3,492 Alan Dale 23 2017 Benjamin Ford 6 588 Nicholas Wiles 5 503 Mark Latham 0 70 Tanya Murphy 1 155

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

