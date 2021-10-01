checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 12:01  |  28   |   |   

30 September 2021

 

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 30 September 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

  		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 30/09/2021

Allotment Price: £7.09 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2021
Simon Coles 22 1,934
Katy Wilde 40 3,492
Alan Dale 23 2017
Benjamin Ford 6 588
Nicholas Wiles 5 503
Mark Latham 0 70
Tanya Murphy 1 155

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

 

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

PayPoint Plc

Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

 

 

 

-ends-





