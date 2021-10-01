checkAd

Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 12:15  |  37   |   |   

According to the previous AGM resolution, the Chairman of the Board has consulted with the company’s four largest shareholders for a Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2022 regarding Chairman of the AGM, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors. The Nomination Committee will also prepare proposals concerning fees to the Board of Directors and auditors and remuneration for committee work.

The Nomination Committee appointed for the 2022 Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks AB (publ) consists of the following members:

Johan Menckel, Investment AB Latour, Chairman
Patrik Jönsson, SEB Fonder
Tomas Risbecker, AMF Fonder
Staffan Dahlström, private shareholding
Charlotte Brogren, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee represents in total 55 percent of the votes of all shares in the company, based on ownership as of August 31, 2021.

The Nomination Committee’s proposals for members of the Board of Directors are presented in the notice convening the AGM, to be held on April 21, 2022, and on the company’s website.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to: valberedningen@hms.se or in writing to: HMS Networks AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Box 4126, SE 300 04 Halmstad, Sweden. Please note that the proposals should be sent before January 10, 2022.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Menckel, Executive Vice President Investment AB Latour, +46 733 99 34 19
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ) According to the previous AGM resolution, the Chairman of the Board has consulted with the company’s four largest shareholders for a Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2022 regarding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
OFFFIELD’S ‘High Performance’ Beverages to be Manufactured at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...