Correction to previously issued announcement in A / S Storebælt

It appeared from an error in the title of the previously issued announcement of a new board of directors in A / S Storebæltsforbindelsen that a new chairman of the board had been elected in the company. However, there is only elected a new deputy chairman, a new board member and a new CEO. The message reads:

On 1 October 2021 the general meeting elected Claus Baunkjær as new member of the Board of Directors and as new deputy chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. The general meeting also elected Signe Thustrup Kreiner as new member of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. Louise Friis and Mogens Hansen resign as Board Members including Louise Friis as deputy Chairman. Mikkel Hemmingsen continues as chairman of the Board of Directors.