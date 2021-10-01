Correction to previously issued announcement in A / S Øresund

It appeared from an error in the title of the previously issued announcement of a new board of directors in A / S Øresundsforbindelsen that a new chairman of the board had been elected in the company. However, there is only elected a new deputy chairman and a new board member. The message reads:

On 1 October 2021 the general meeting elected Signe Thustrup Kreiner as new member of the Board of Directors and as new deputy chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Øresundsforbindelsen. The general meeting also elected Claus Baunkjær as new member of the Board of Directors in A/S Øresundsforbindelsen. Louise Friis and Mogens Hansen resign as Board Members including Louise Friis as deputy Chairman. Mikkel Hemmingsen continues as chairman of the Board of Directors.

CVs with background information on the elected candidates is attached.

Attachment