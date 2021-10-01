AB Vista and Avivagen Strike OxC-beta Supply Agreement in the United States, Brazil and Thailand

Leading global animal nutrition technology company AB Vista and Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”) today announced they have entered into a transformative supply agreement that is expected to expand the adoption and use of OxC-beta TM in a number of high-value feed production markets worldwide. The landmark eight-year deal will see AB Vista become the exclusive distribution partner for OxC-beta TM for poultry, swine, ruminants (dairy and beef) and aquaculture uses in the United States, Brazil and Thailand.

“This is a truly transformative partnership for Avivagen, and one that stands to benefit not only us and AB Vista but feed and livestock producers in the Americas and Asia as well,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “We’ve had a lot of interest from potential partners for OxC-betaTM, but AB Vista’s expertise and track record set it apart. With their industry-leading technical knowledge and know-how we are confident that this agreement will drive considerable adoption of OxC-betaTM and growth for Avivagen over the better part of the next decade.”

As a part of the agreement AB Vista and Avivagen will also collaborate on future development efforts, including advancing opportunities for OxC-betaTM use for aquaculture purposes (such as shrimp production). Aquaculture represents a new category for OxC-betaTM use, following considerable success with poultry, swine and ruminants in markets worldwide.

“We pride ourselves on bringing pioneering, high-value products and services to the global animal feed market. We believe OxC-betaTM could be one of the next great innovations and advancements in animal nutrition, and we’re excited to be able to deliver this great product to our customers,” says Juan Ignacio Fernandez, Managing Director, AB Vista.

“Based on the extensive technical data supporting the role OxC-betaTM can have in reducing production reliance on antibiotics, we are confident our customers in the United States, Brazil and Thailand will have high demand for such a differentiated product.”

The United States and Brazil represent the world’s second and third largest feed production markets, accounting for nearly 300 million metric tonnes of feed produced in 20201. More than one-quarter of 2021 international feed tonnage was produced in these two markets alone.