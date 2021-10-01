Sage Therapeutics Launches SageCitizen Social Impact Initiative

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced the launch of SageCitizen – a corporate social impact effort that activates and amplifies Sage’s long-term commitment to People, Patients, Planet and Community.

“At the core of our work at Sage is our mission to transform the lives of people with brain health disorders. We see the potential positive impact we can have on individuals, families and society not just with the novel treatments that we are developing, but with our engagement in the communities where we live and work,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “In the context of the current brain health pandemic, the launch of SageCitizen solidifies our deep, long-term relationships with community partners in a strategic and holistic way that aligns with our goal of making a meaningful and sustained contribution to people and society.”