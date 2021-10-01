checkAd

Nanotech Security Corp. Obtains Final Order for Arrangement with Meta Materials Inc.; Renews Government Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the British Columbia Supreme Court approving the plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Meta Materials Inc. (“META”), pursuant to which, among other things, META will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the authorized share structure of Nanotech (the “Common Shares”) for $1.25 in cash (the “Consideration”) in exchange for each Common Share, which was previously announced on August 5, 2021. Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by securityholders of Nanotech (the “Securityholders”) at its special meeting of Securityholders held on September 28, 2021.

Assuming the satisfaction of all conditions, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about October 5, 2021. Upon the closing of the Arrangement, Securityholders will be entitled to receive the Consideration in exchange for each Common Share held. Registered holders of Common Shares can submit their share certificates along with a duly completed letter of transmittal in order to receive the Consideration under the Arrangement. Further information about the Arrangement is available in the management information circular dated August 25, 2021 and related proxy materials, which are available on SEDAR under Nanotech’s issuer profile.

Nanotech is well positioned for continued growth following the closing of the Arrangement. The Company has recently renewed its frame agreement (the “Frame Agreement”) to continue its development of a unique security feature for its confidential government customer (the “Confidential Customer”). The Frame Agreement has a maximum value of Cdn. $52.7 million over a period of not more than five years. Under the Agreement, Nanotech expects to submit annual fixed contract proposals which the Confidential Customer can elect to award purchase orders for. For fiscal 2022, the Confidential Customer has awarded purchase orders totaling over Cdn. $8.9 million.

