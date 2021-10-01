Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Q3 2021 Conference Call on October 28, 2021

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the market close, file its 10Q with the financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2021 with EDGAR and host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer and Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.