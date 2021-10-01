Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Operating LLC (“Clearway Operating”), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”), announced the expiration and results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.000% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”).



The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, an aggregate principal amount of $123,443,000, or 35.27%, of the 2026 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, which amount excludes $298,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Clearway Operating has accepted for payment all 2026 Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time pursuant to the Tender Offer and expects to make payment for such 2026 Notes on October 1, 2021. Clearway Operating also expects to accept for payment all 2026 Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures and to make payment for such 2026 Notes on October 5, 2021. Concurrently with the launch of the tender offer, Clearway Operating exercised its right to optionally redeem any 2026 Notes not validly tendered and purchased in the tender offer, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2026 Notes, which redemption will occur on October 24, 2021.

Requests for documents relating to the tender offer may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information Agent, at (866) 796-6867 (Toll-Free) or (212) 269-5550, by email at cwen@dfking.com, or via the following web address: www.dfking.com/cwen. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the Dealer Manager for the tender offer. Questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to the Dealer Manager at +1 (866) 834-4666 (Toll-Free) or +1 (212) 834-4087 (Collect).

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the 2026 Notes, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, including the New Notes, nor does it constitute a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the New Notes or the 2026 Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.