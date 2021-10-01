Technology and game enthusiasts convene at Monster #WASD Influencer Meetup with fisHC0p
The Monster #WASD event set to be held at Monster Notebook's Berlin Store will see fisHC0p, a household name in the world of gaming and technology, get together with gamers.
At the much-anticipated event, gamers will have the opportunity to play top-trending games such as Apex Legends, League of Legends, Fall Guys, Tekken and Heartstone with Fischop and win surprise gifts.
The event, which is to start at 15:00, will be broadcast live on fisHC0p's and Monster Notebook DE's Twitch channels. All Berliners are invited to the Monster #WASD event that is free to enter. Entry is free from the age of 16 and is covered by the 3-G Corona rule.
Monster Notebook Store: Alexanderplatz 2 10178 Berlin
Live broadcast link for the event: https://www.twitch.tv/monsternotebookde, https://www.twitch.tv/fishc0p
About Monster Notebook: Monster Notebook, a favorite among gamers, is all about high-performance laptops and gaming equipment; making a difference in the industry with lifetime free maintenance, money-back guarantee for any game that cannot be played on a Monster notebook, and unconditional customer satisfaction. Committed to its vision to become a global brand hailing from Turkey, the company carries out its overseas activities through its Dubai office, Nicosia and Berlin stores.
