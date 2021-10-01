checkAd

Immuneering to Present Key Preclinical Data Across Several Poster Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 12:50  |  21   |   |   

Preclinical Data Demonstrates Broad Antitumor Activity of IMM-1-104 Across RAS and RAF Mutant Tumors and Highlights Mechanistic Aspects of its Dual MEK Inhibition

Company to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on October 12, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Time

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that several key preclinical datasets highlighting the potential of its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, will be presented at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place virtually from October 7-10, 2021.

IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts the kinase suppressor of RAS 1 and 2 (KSR1/2) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. The Company anticipates submission of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for IMM-1-104 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2022.

The following posters featuring IMM-1-104 will be presented at EORTC 21:

Title:   IMM-1-104: a novel, oral, selective dual-MEK inhibitor that displays broad antitumor activity and high tolerability across RAS and RAF mutant tumors in vivo
Poster #:   P252
Presenter:   Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Immuneering
     
Title:   Transcriptional effects in C26 tumor highlight mechanistic aspects of a novel dual MEK inhibitor, IMM-1-104
Poster #:   P254
Presenter:   Sarah Kolitz, Ph.D., Vice President, Translational Medicine, at Immuneering
     
Title:   Benchmarking the novel dual-MEK inhibitor, IMM-1-104, head-to-head and in combination with sotorasib (AMG-510) in the MIA PaCa-2 (KRAS-G12C) pancreatic cancer xenograft model
Poster #:   P240
Presenter:   Peter King, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Discovery, at Immuneering

“We look forward to sharing data from multiple animal studies that we believe demonstrate IMM-1-104’s potential for activity against a wide range of RAS and RAF mutant tumors,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “Equally important is the tolerability profile that we consistently observe across animal models.  Taken together, we believe these results indicate that IMM-1-104 achieves a potentially attractive therapeutic index in a fundamentally new way through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway that is not specific to any one mutation.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immuneering to Present Key Preclinical Data Across Several Poster Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Preclinical Data Demonstrates Broad Antitumor Activity of IMM-1-104 Across RAS and RAF Mutant Tumors and Highlights Mechanistic Aspects of its Dual MEK Inhibition Company to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on October 12, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Time …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
OFFFIELD’S ‘High Performance’ Beverages to be Manufactured at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...