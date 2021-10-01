Immuneering to Present Key Preclinical Data Across Several Poster Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that several key preclinical datasets highlighting the potential of its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, will be presented at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place virtually from October 7-10, 2021.

IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts the kinase suppressor of RAS 1 and 2 (KSR1/2) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. The Company anticipates submission of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for IMM-1-104 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2022.

The following posters featuring IMM-1-104 will be presented at EORTC 21:

Title: IMM-1-104: a novel, oral, selective dual-MEK inhibitor that displays broad antitumor activity and high tolerability across RAS and RAF mutant tumors in vivo Poster #: P252 Presenter: Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Immuneering Title: Transcriptional effects in C26 tumor highlight mechanistic aspects of a novel dual MEK inhibitor, IMM-1-104 Poster #: P254 Presenter: Sarah Kolitz, Ph.D., Vice President, Translational Medicine, at Immuneering Title: Benchmarking the novel dual-MEK inhibitor, IMM-1-104, head-to-head and in combination with sotorasib (AMG-510) in the MIA PaCa-2 (KRAS-G12C) pancreatic cancer xenograft model Poster #: P240 Presenter: Peter King, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Discovery, at Immuneering

“We look forward to sharing data from multiple animal studies that we believe demonstrate IMM-1-104’s potential for activity against a wide range of RAS and RAF mutant tumors,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “Equally important is the tolerability profile that we consistently observe across animal models. Taken together, we believe these results indicate that IMM-1-104 achieves a potentially attractive therapeutic index in a fundamentally new way through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway that is not specific to any one mutation.”