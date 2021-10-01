checkAd

Planet 13 Completes Acquisition of Florida Cannabis License

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces that through its subsidiary Planet 13 Florida Inc. …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces that through its subsidiary Planet 13 Florida Inc. it has completed the previously announced purchase of a license issued by the Florida Department of Health to operate as a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (the "License") in the State of Florida for US$55 million in cash.

"We are excited to get started building out our footprint in Florida. Initially, our focus will be on a network of high performing neighborhood stores modelled off our successful Medizin dispensary along with cultivation and production to bring our portfolio of top-selling products to Florida," said Robert Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "As Florida gets closer to legalizing adult-use sales, we will start on our world-famous SuperStores in high traffic tourist destinations throughout the state."

Licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers ("MMTCs") are vertically integrated and the only businesses in Florida authorized to dispense medical marijuana cannabis to qualified patients and caregivers. MMTCs are authorized to cultivate, process, transport and dispense medical marijuana. As of September 24, 2021, there were 22 companies with MMTC licenses with 370 dispensing locations across Florida. License holders are not subject to restrictions on the number of dispensaries that may be opened or on the number or size of cultivation and processing facilities they may operate.

About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding getting started building out the Company's footprint in Florida, an initial focus on a network of high performing neighborhood stores modelled off the Company's Medizin dispensary along with cultivation and production to bring the Company's portfolio of top-selling products to Florida, getting close to legalizing adult use in Florida, and starting on the Company's world-famous SuperStores in high traffic tourist destinations.

