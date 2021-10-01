European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Mavacamten for the Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for mavacamten, an investigational, first-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete, and the EMA’s centralized procedure with Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (​CHMP)’s assessment begins.

“Despite the global prevalence of obstructive HCM and its debilitating symptoms and cardiac dysfunction, there is yet to be an approved therapy that targets the underlying cause of this devastating disease. Currently prescribed medicines largely provide only symptom relief. Mavacamten could potentially provide a treatment option that addresses the unmet needs of people living with obstructive HCM around the world,” said Roland Chen, M.D., senior vice president, Cardiovascular Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Today’s acceptance of the dossier by the EMA is a step forward in bringing this important targeted therapeutic approach to patients and physicians in Europe, and we thank the patients and investigators who have been involved in the EXPLORER-HCM trial.”

The application is based on the results of the pivotal Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial, which evaluated mavacamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM versus placebo. Results from the trial showed mavacamten demonstrated a clear treatment effect, with clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms, functional status and quality of life, as well as the ability to relieve left ventricular outflow tract obstruction. In the EXPLORER-HCM study all primary and secondary endpoints were met with statistical significance.

About the Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM Trial

The EXPLORER-HCM Phase 3 trial enrolled a total of 251 patients with symptomatic (NYHA Class II or III) obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. All participants had measurable left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient (resting and/or provoked) ≥50 mmHg at baseline.

The primary endpoint for EXPLORER-HCM was a composite functional analysis designed to capture mavacamten’s effect on both symptoms and function. Secondary endpoints were changes from baseline to week 30 in post­exercise LVOT gradient, pVO2, proportion of patients with at least one NYHA class improvement, and measures of patient­ reported outcomes. Additional endpoints included changes from baseline to Week 30 in echocardiographic indices, circulating biomarkers, cardiac rhythm patterns and accelerometry.