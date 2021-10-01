374Water Hits the Road to Promote Its Innovative Pollution Elimination Technology at Major Industry Events

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a social impact, cleantech company located in Durham, North Carolina ("374Water") focused on deploying its AirSCWO technology to safely eliminate pollutants from a variety of …

World Water-Tech North America , Virtual Summit, October 5-6, 2021; Kobe Nagar, Co-Founder and CEO will be a panelist for discussion about "PFAS: The Ultimate One Water Contaminant," October 6, 2021, 10:50 am EDT.

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / 374Water, Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO) , a social impact, cleantech company located in Durham, North Carolina ("374Water") focused on deploying its AirSCWO technology to safely eliminate pollutants from a variety of water and waste streams, is pleased announce its upcoming event schedule for October - November 2021.

Wyoming Global Technology Summit, Center for the Arts, Jackson, WY, October 7, 2021; Kobe Nagar, Co-Founder and CEO, will be a panelist for "Panel VII Water Technologies - Addressing The Regions Severe Drought," 11:15 - 12:00 pm MDT.

WEFTEC 2021, 94th Annual Technical Exhibition & Conference, the water quality event™, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, October 16-20, 2021; the 374Water team will be at the Innovation Pavilion & Theater, Booth # 4817M, South Building.

DEFENSE TECHCONNECT INNOVATION SUMMIT & EXPO, Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center Washington, DC, October 18-21, 2021, Steve McKnight, Strategy & Strategic Partnerships, and Steve Brock, Strategic Advisor, will represent 374Water at the Table T247.

SYDNEY WATER'S INNOVATION FESITVAL, Online & Customs House Sydney, October 19, 2021; Tali Harif will represent 374Water at the event and discuss the AirSCWO innovation as a driver in the circular economy.

374Water Demo Day - Duke University, Pratt School of Engineering, Durham, NC, November 4, 2021; 374Water will host investors, strategic partners, government agencies, university staff, and industry professionals to celebrate 374Water's successes to date and to observe the AirSCWO Nix1 in action processing a waste stream.

Aquatech Amsterdam, RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 2-5, 2021. Doug Hatler, Chief Revenue Officer, and Tali Harif, Commercialization Advisor will represent 374Water at the event.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. (SCWO) is a publicly traded company offering innovative technology to process and eliminate organic waste including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS from natural and engineered environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates to keep our drinking water clean. We help businesses and local governments deploy solutions consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

